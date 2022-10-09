After 4 days of going missing, the body of a local mountaineer (trainee) Tiklu Jyrwa, a resident of Upper Lumparing was recovered on Saturday, October 8.

Jyrwa's (35) mortal remains will be brought to Shillong on October 9. The office of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has made arrangements to facilitate the transportation of Jyrwa's mortal remains.

The mortal remains will arrive from Dehradun at Guwahati Airport on Sunday and will reach Guwahati at 4:00 PM and will be transported to his home in Upper Lumparing, near Buddhist Temple Shillong.

Jyrwa was amongst the 26 who lost their precious lives in the avalanche incident that hit Droupadi Ka Danda in Uttarkashi on October 4. After days of searching the rescue team recovered the body of Jyrwa on Saturday, October 8 after his brother-in-law identified his body. All 26 were trainees under the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

Tiklu Jyrwa was a member of the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association and was sponsored by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs for the advanced mountaineering course at the NIM.

On the other hand, the body of Assam mountaineer Deepshikha Hazarika, who went missing in the Uttarakhand avalanche, will arrive in Guwahati at 4 pm on October 9.

A pall of gloom has descended in the state after news of Deepshikha’s body being recovered was reported yesterday, October 8, after she went missing in the Himalayan region.

The inconsolable parents of Deepshikha are unable to come to terms on the tragic death of their daughter whose love for the mountains begun at a very young age and ended in the arms of mother nature.

Deepshikha was part of a mountaineering trainee team consisting of 41-members from the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) who were returning with their instructors after climbing the Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district as part of their advanced training course on October 4 when they were hit by an avalanche.