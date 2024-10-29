Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textile Pabitra Margherita distributed 207 government appointment letters to successful candidates from Meghalaya at the Rozgar Mela 2024 on October 29, part of a nationwide recruitment drive that saw over 51,000 appointments across India.

The Shillong ceremony drew young recruits from across northeastern states, with Meghalaya's appointments including 191 positions in the Department of Post, 15 in Railways, and one at NIT Meghalaya.

"This is not just an event - it is a celebration of hope, new beginnings, and limitless possibilities," Margherita told the gathering of successful candidates from Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Margherita highlighted the scale of the initiative, which took place simultaneously across 40 locations nationwide. "I am proud to see hundreds of successful youth gathered, eager to embrace their new roles. It fills me with joy to witness candidates expressing appreciation for the government's efforts."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nationwide event via videoconference, coinciding with Dhanteras celebrations. Modi emphasized the special significance of this year's Diwali, noting the recent installation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Several generations have waited for this Diwali, while many have sacrificed their lives for it or faced adversities," Modi said during his address.

The Prime Minister also outlined how government infrastructure projects, including expressways, railways, ports, and airports, continue to generate employment opportunities across the country.

The Rozgar Mela represents the government's ongoing commitment to youth employment and skill development, with appointment letters distributed across various ministries and departments nationwide.

"You are ambassadors of our government's vision for India. Your integrity, dedication, and commitment will be the foundation of our nation's growth," Margherita told the new recruits, encouraging them to contribute to nation-building.