Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, is set to attend the Rozgar Mela at Shillong’s State Convention Centre today.

This event, coordinated by the Department of Posts, NE Circle, is part of a larger nationwide initiative where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth through video conferencing.

The initiative aims to drive employment growth and provide career opportunities in key government departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Defence, Health, and Higher Education.

Across 40 locations nationwide, newly recruited individuals will officially join the Central Government workforce, with access to foundational training through the ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’ online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal.

This module offers over 1,400 e-learning courses to support recruits in developing essential skills, reinforcing the government’s commitment to building a skilled workforce and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat.