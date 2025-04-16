A series of high-level meetings were held in Shillong to strengthen the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and programmes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. A comprehensive review was conducted by Minister of State Savitri Thakur, who was joined by senior officials from Meghalaya’s Social Welfare Department.

The discussions focused on examining the progress in flagship schemes such as Poshan Abhiyan, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya. During the meeting, the minister emphasised the need for strengthening service delivery mechanisms at the grassroots level, especially in the functioning of Anganwadi Centres.

The review highlighted critical areas including the need for regular and high-quality supplementary nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), improving infrastructure at Anganwadi Centres to ensure they are child- and women-friendly, leveraging technology for real-time monitoring and beneficiary tracking, encouraging active community participation, and capacity building of Anganwadi workers for improved service outcomes.

She stated, “Despite the difficulties in connectivity and electricity, officials are working with dedication to ensure that all schemes are effectively implemented. I commend their efforts and encourage them to keep updating data on the Poshan Tracker, as these reports help the Ministry respond quickly to on-ground needs.”

Further, an in-depth review was held with the East Khasi Hills District Administration as part of the minister’s visit to the Northeastern region.



Attended by local MLA Ollan Singh Suin and representatives of various departments, the meeting included detailed presentations on the status of development schemes and infrastructure projects in the district. Discussions centered around the implementation of schemes related to women and child development, health, education, rural development, and livelihood generation, along with an assessment of progress in remote and rural areas and identification of key challenges.

Later, the MoS paid a courtesy call to Governor C H Vijayashankar, discussing state-led initiatives to enhance women and child welfare and boost community-based interventions for inclusive development.