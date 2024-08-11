The South Western Motocross Championship 2024 concluded drawing 64 riders to Upper Kalaichar in South West Garo Hills. The three-day event, organised by Rangira Motors Adventure Club (RMAC), showcased fierce competition across multiple categories.

Sanjay Sangma, MLA of Mahendraganj, attended as Chief Guest, while Linda Marak, Nokma of Kalaichar, served as Guest of Honour.

In the Local Class Final, Kanam G Sangma claimed first place, followed by Dechangra D Sangma and Rikman Ch Marak. The Scooty Class saw Bregie Riprang R Marak emerge victorious, with Jayden Nongkhlaw and Bikki K Marak rounding out the podium.

Rakkim Ch. Marak topped the Beginner Category, while Chengseng Ch. Marak dominated the Novice Category. Patsha Kharkongor secured first in the 2 Stroke Category.

The Expert Category witnessed a stellar performance from Banteilang Jyrwa, who also clinched the Open Category title. Evander M Sangma and Reneky Nongtdu secured second and third places respectively in the Expert Category.

The championship provided a platform for local talent and fostered sportsmanship among participants and spectators alike. Its success highlights the growing popularity of motocross in the region.