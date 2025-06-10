Meghalaya motocross racer faces sexual assault by tourist, probe underway
Meghalaya motocross racer Eugene Niangti was assaulted by a drunken tourist at a Ri-Bhoi fun park. Police are investigating the incident while Niangti declined to press charges.
- Eugene Niangti was attacked at a fun park in Ri-Bhoi district
- The assailant was an intoxicated tourist from Uttar Pradesh
- The tourist damaged the haunted house attraction before assault
Meghalaya's renowned motocross racer Eugene Niangti was allegedly assaulted by an inebriated tourist from Uttar Pradesh at a fun park in the Ri-Bhoi district.
Niangti suffered minor injuries but did not lodge any police complaint.
"A man hailing from UP, who visited the park along with his group, assaulted me on Saturday. He was under the influence of alcohol," Niangti told PTI.
The tourist allegedly ransacked parts of the park’s ‘haunted house’ and when confronted, he abused and assaulted him, Niangti said.
The group was eventually asked to leave the park premises, and they complied.
Asked why he did not file a complaint, the racer said he did not want to press charges since the man was a tourist.
District SP VS Rathore said the police are investigating the matter.
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