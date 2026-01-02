Meghalaya mourns death of pioneering officer Skylance G Momin

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma paid tribute to Skylance G Momin, whose pivotal role in brokering peace in the Garo Hills has left an enduring mark on the state's history.

Momin, the first Garo officer to serve in both the Meghalaya Police Service (MPS) and as an Indian Police Service (IPS) nominee, passed away on January 1, prompting an outpouring of condolences from across the region.

The chief minister described him as "a guiding light for our community" whose life exemplified service, humility, and commitment to justice. Taking to Twitter on January 2, Sangma highlighted Momin's dedication to uplifting the Nokmas—traditional village headmen—and his tireless efforts in preserving Garo culture and identity.

Momin's most significant contribution came through his instrumental role in bringing the Achik Liberation Matgrik Army (ALMA) into a ceasefire agreement, which helped restore peace to the long-troubled Garo Hills region. His work in conflict resolution demonstrated both courage and diplomatic skill during a turbulent period in the state's history.

Beyond policing, Momin was a founding member of the 100 Drums Wangala Committee and served as president of the Nokma Council, positions that reflected his deep commitment to cultural preservation. The Wangala festival, celebrated as the most important post-harvest festival of the Garo community, benefited greatly from his organisational efforts.

"What we will always remember most is his dedication to uplifting the Nokmas and his deep love for preserving and protecting Garo culture and identity," Sangma stated in his tribute.

The chief minister noted that Momin's legacy would endure through the lives he touched and the path he created for future generations. "He will always be remembered and deeply respected," he added.