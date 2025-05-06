The Meghalaya government signed key agreements with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to operationalize Baljek Airport in West Garo Hills on May 6, marking a major step towards enhancing regional air connectivity.

The agreements cover Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and Communications, Navigation & Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM), enabling the airport to handle 20-seater aircraft.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the development, calling it a milestone in the state’s long-term aviation vision. “This sets the stage for future expansion, including infrastructure upgrades to accommodate larger aircraft such as the ATR-72,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also underscored the strategic importance of Baljek Airport, highlighting its potential as a logistics hub due to its proximity to neighbouring countries. “This is about laying the foundation for the next 30–50 years,” he said, congratulating the State Transport Department and AAI for achieving the milestone.

The move is expected to significantly boost connectivity and economic activity in the western region of Meghalaya.