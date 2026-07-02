Meghalaya moves Supreme Court against bail granted to honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi

The Meghalaya government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Meghalaya High Court's order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the 2025 honeymoon murder case of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Sheel Nagu by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who sought an urgent hearing on the state's appeal against the High Court's June 29 order.

Mehta argued that the High Court had erred in granting bail, contending that the decision was based on the alleged non-supply of the grounds of arrest to the accused at the time of her arrest.

He submitted that the issue stemmed from a typographical error in citing a legal provision and did not warrant the grant of bail. Mehta also expressed concern that there was a possibility of the accused absconding if allowed to remain on bail.

Taking note of the submissions, the Supreme Court agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.

On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court upheld a trial court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The case pertains to the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife for their honeymoon in May 2025. The couple went missing while visiting the Sohra area on May 23, and Raja's body was recovered from a deep gorge on June 2, 2025.

According to the Meghalaya Police, Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly conspired with hired assailants to murder her husband for financial gain. The investigation into the case is ongoing.