Meghalaya legislative assembly budget session on March 5 highlighted efforts to improve women's representation in law enforcement. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, in-charge of Home (Police), addressed questions about the Rajabala Police Station.

MLA Mizanur Kazi raised questions about women's representation, prompting a detailed response from the government. Plans are underway to induct a Women Police Sub-Inspector (WPSI) at the Rajabala Police Station after the current recruitment process.

Currently, two unarmed women police constables manage cases at the station, supported by nearby police stations. The government emphasised its commitment to increasing female representation in law enforcement.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to create a more inclusive and responsive policing environment in Meghalaya.