Meghalaya moves to introduce ST-only electoral roll for GHADC polls

The Meghalaya government is moving to create a Scheduled Tribe (ST)-exclusive electoral roll for elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), a step aimed at tightening control of indigenous communities over governance in Sixth Schedule areas.

Officials said the proposal seeks to ensure that only ST voters can participate in GHADC elections, aligning the electoral process with the constitutional intent of protecting tribal autonomy. The move follows long-standing demands from indigenous groups in the Garo Hills, who have argued that the existing system leaves room for dilution of tribal political authority.

The planned reform is expected to directly impact land governance and representation within the council. By limiting both the electorate and leadership to tribal communities, the state aims to reinforce safeguards around land transfer and customary practices, which are central to the region’s socio-political structure.

The GHADC operates under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides autonomous administrative powers to tribal areas. Provisions under Article 244(2) were designed to preserve indigenous control over land and traditional institutions, including the Nokma system in Garo Hills. The proposed electoral framework is being positioned as a measure to strengthen these protections.

Government sources indicated that the initiative is also intended to address concerns over demographic shifts and political representation, issues that have periodically triggered tensions in the region. By formalising an ST-only electoral roll, the administration aims to reduce disputes linked to land ownership and governance rights.

The reform, once implemented, is likely to set a precedent for other autonomous councils in Meghalaya. It also signals a broader push by the state to align local governance mechanisms more closely with constitutional safeguards for tribal communities.

Further details on the timeline and legal process for implementing the new electoral roll are yet to be announced.