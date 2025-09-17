Meghalaya moves to protect historic David Scott Trail as heritage site

The Meghalaya government has announced plans to declare the David Scott Trail a protected heritage site, marking a significant step toward preserving one of Northeast India's most historically important colonial-era pathways.

The Arts and Culture Department issued a notification proposing to designate the trail in Sohbar Sirdarship, East Khasi Hills, as a "Protected Site" under heritage preservation laws.

The government has invited public feedback on the proposal, with objections to be considered if submitted within 30 days of the notification.

The David Scott Trail holds immense historical significance as one of the earliest communication routes established by the British in the Khasi Hills. Named after David Scott, the first British administrator of the Northeast frontier, the trail was constructed in the 1820s to connect the plains of Assam with the Khasi Hills. The route served as a crucial link for trade, administration, and military movement during the colonial period.

Stretching across rugged terrain, the trail features remnants of colonial-era infrastructure including stone bridges, retaining walls, and rest houses that showcase 19th-century engineering techniques. The path winds through dense forests and traditional Khasi villages, offering insights into both colonial history and indigenous culture.

The proposed heritage designation would provide legal protection against encroachment, unauthorized construction, and environmental degradation that threatens the trail's historical integrity. Local historians and conservation groups have long advocated for such protection, citing the trail's deteriorating condition due to neglect and human interference.