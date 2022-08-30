Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the state government is moving at a fast pace in processing the peace talk between the government and the banned military outfit the

Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, CM Conrad informed that the process is on a right tract as the government is moving in the right direction and is trying to speed up the process as much as possible.



Mentionably, five top cadres of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) have arrived in the city on August 5 to initiate the tripartite peace talks with the central and state government.



“We have to understand that things do not happen immediately as there are lots of concerns from all sides and which are very genuine of course. Therefore, we need to take all those concerns into mind and then take the talks forward”, added CM Conrad.



Asserting the need to realize that this is a complicated process, Sangma said, “We need to take everybody into confidence, build up the confidence as we move along…”



CM Conrad is optimistic about the talks saying, “Things have been initiated and I am very sure and confident that we will be able to take this discussion also to its logical conclusion.”