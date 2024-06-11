Saleng A Sangma, the newly elected MP from Tura, has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of suffering from a "mental disorder" for blaming a particular religion in Meghalaya for the defeat of the BJP-led NDA in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to reporters' questions, Sangma mentioned that the Assam Chief Minister had himself talked about religion during the elections and suggested that he might be becoming mentally disordered. Sangma pointed out that Sarma had previously targeted the Muslim community during his election campaign and questioned his rationale for blaming religion now. He implied that Sarma might have a mental disorder regarding this issue, as he had openly discussed religion before but was now using it as a reason for the BJP's electoral defeat.

Sangma questioned Sarma's rationale for blaming religion now, stating, "You have seen it openly, so why is he blaming the religion right now? He shouldn't have blamed it on religion, I think, that is why I am telling you he might be having some mental disorder regarding this one."

The Congress MP-elect from Tura substantiated his stance by recalling Sarma's past actions and statements. "He said he doesn't need this and that, he was speaking openly against the functioning of a particular religious doctrine. Now how can he speak that you know Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland have played those kinds of roles? That is why this is the simple reason," Sangma said.

Sarma had recently made remarks suggesting that the BJP's electoral setbacks in Nagaland, Manipur, and Meghalaya were due to a "particular" religion's influence in these states.