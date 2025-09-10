Meghalaya MP calls for higher wages, better support for Anganwadi workers

Tura MP Saleng A Sangma has urged the Union Government to set a uniform wage of Rs 24,000 for Anganwadi workers (AWWs) and Rs 18,000 for helpers, along with formal recognition under labour laws.

In a letter to Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Sangma highlighted the challenges faced by these workers, particularly in rural and difficult terrains. “Anganwadi workers are unwavering in their service to mothers, children and communities. Their dedication must be recognised through reforms that secure their welfare and strengthen their vital role,” the representation stated.

Meghalaya currently has 5,895 AWWs and 4,120 helpers, Sangma noted. Across the country, AWWs earn between Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000, while helpers receive Rs 4,500 to Rs 8,500. In the state, the fixed honorarium is Rs 11,500, with a top-up of Rs 1,500.

The MP also called for timely digital disbursement of wages, a clear career pathway with training and supervisory opportunities, and measures to address practical difficulties such as biometric attendance in hilly areas.

Citing a Gujarat High Court order that fixed minimum wages at Rs 24,800 for AWWs and Rs 20,300 for helpers, Sangma said the ruling has yet to be implemented in most states.

The representation raised concerns over delayed payments, out-of-pocket expenses for travel and communication, and exclusion from benefits such as pensions, maternity leave, and health insurance, as these workers are officially designated “honorary.” Recent protests in Assam were also mentioned as evidence of widespread dissatisfaction.

For workers in tribal and hilly regions, Sangma recommended special provisions, including hardship allowances, reimbursement for travel and meals, health and safety kits, regular medical check-ups, and dedicated grievance redressal mechanisms at block and district levels. (With inputs from PTI)