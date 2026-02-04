Meghalaya MP demands appointment of full-time director at NIFT Shillong

Meghalaya MP Ricky A J Syngkon has written to the Centre seeking the appointment of a full-time director at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Shillong, citing concerns over administrative and academic continuity at the institute.

In his letter to the Ministry of Textiles, Syngkon referred to the quarterly report of NIFT Shillong for the October–December 2025 period, which revealed that the institute has been functioning without a full-time director. He said the absence of permanent leadership has resulted in a lack of continuity in administrative and academic decision-making.

“The absence of stable leadership has weakened oversight and limited the institute’s capacity for long-term planning and institutional development,” the MP said.

Syngkon also pointed out that several sanctioned administrative posts remain vacant, leading to chronic understaffing and increased workload on existing staff. He said this has caused delays in routine administrative processes, academic coordination and student support services.

The MP further highlighted that a significant number of sanctioned teaching posts are lying vacant, forcing the institute to depend heavily on contractual and visiting faculty. He warned that this has direct implications for the quality of instruction, faculty–student engagement, mentoring and the continuity of academic programmes.

Urging immediate intervention, Syngkon called upon the Centre to appoint a regular director at NIFT Shillong and ensure the time-bound filling of all sanctioned administrative and academic posts to strengthen the institute’s functioning and academic standards.