Meghalaya MP demands Centre to implement ILP amid influx fears from Assam evictions

Amid growing concerns over an impending influx of illegal settlers following eviction drives in Assam, Voice of the People Party (VPP) MP Ricky Syngkon on Friday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya—a long-standing demand of the state’s indigenous communities.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Syngkon expressed alarm over increasing demographic pressure and unauthorised settlements in Meghalaya, especially along the international border with Bangladesh and interstate boundaries with Assam.

“The unchecked influx of migrants poses a grave threat to the cultural identity, land rights, and socio-economic security of the tribal population of Meghalaya,” Syngkon said, seeking immediate intervention from the Centre.

He emphasised that neighbouring states like Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur already operate under the ILP regime—a constitutional mechanism that restricts the entry of non-locals and protects indigenous rights. He warned that Assam’s ongoing eviction drives could lead to a spillover of undocumented settlers into Meghalaya, particularly in its border areas, unless protective measures like ILP are introduced.

The ILP demand is not new. In December 2019, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution seeking ILP implementation. However, the matter remains pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs.



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Syngkon also reiterated the demand for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, noting that the 2018 resolution by the Meghalaya Assembly on the issue has seen no progress. He argued that the language deserves constitutional recognition as a vital marker of Meghalaya’s cultural and historical identity.

Additionally, the MP requested preferential employment opportunities for local tribal youth in Group ‘C’ and support staff roles within central institutions based in the state, as per the provisions of the Fifth and Sixth Schedules of the Constitution.

On regional connectivity, Syngkon appealed for the revival of discontinued air routes such as Shillong-Dimapur, Shillong-Agartala, and Shillong-Silchar to reduce travel hardship and enhance integration within the Northeast. He also sought the upgradation of the Shillong campus of the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) into a full-fledged institute, envisioning its potential as a tourism and entrepreneurship hub.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has yet to respond or announce decisions on any of the MP’s demands.