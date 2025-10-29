Meghalaya MP demands Centre’s intervention as Umngot river turns brown amid road project

Meghalaya MP Ricky J Syngkon has written to the Centre, urging urgent intervention over what he termed as “severe environmental degradation” of the Umngot River in West Jaintia Hills — once hailed as Asia’s cleanest river — now turned muddy and lifeless, allegedly due to construction under the Shillong–Tamabil road expansion project.

In letters addressed to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Syngkon alleged that large-scale hill cutting and the dumping of excavated soil and debris into the Umtyngar and Umngot river systems by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) have violated environmental safeguards. He said no spoil-barrier management or containment measures were in place, leading to heavy siltation in the river.

“The Umngot River, a symbol of Meghalaya’s pristine natural heritage and a major tourism asset, has tragically turned brown this October — when its waters should be crystal clear,” Syngkon wrote, warning that the degradation has alarmed local communities, environmentalists, and tourism operators.

The Shillong–Tamabil road expansion project is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The MP questioned whether JICA’s stringent environmental and social safeguards had been adhered to, demanding that proper Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and monitoring reports be verified.



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Syngkon also criticised the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board for its inaction despite visible violations, citing a precedent where the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a ₹2 crore penalty for similar offences along Uttarakhand’s Bhagirathi River.

Highlighting the socio-economic fallout, Syngkon said the Umngot River sustains hundreds of families through tourism-related livelihoods such as boating, homestays, and handicrafts. “Its global reputation for ‘floating boats’ has been badly affected, with many tourists cancelling their trips this season,” he said.

The MP has called for an immediate halt to all hill-cutting and soil disposal activities affecting the river, a joint central inspection, and environmental compensation against NHIDCL. He also sought quarterly independent monitoring of project impacts and the preparation of a river restoration and rehabilitation plan.

“The Umngot River is not merely a water body; it is a living symbol of Meghalaya’s heritage and sustainable coexistence. If immediate remedial measures are not taken, we risk losing a globally renowned natural wonder,” Syngkon cautioned.