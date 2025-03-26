Shillong Member of Parliament Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon launched a pointed attack on the North-Eastern Hill University's leadership during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, March 25, calling for the immediate removal of Vice Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla.

"I would like the concerned ministry to take up the matter seriously by removing this VC," Syngkon stated emphatically. He described the university, which bears the motto "to rise up and build," as being in a state of complete dysfunction.

The MP argued that the university's current leadership crisis has brought the institution to a standstill, with widespread protests from students, teachers, and nonteaching staff.

According to Syngkon, the incumbent Vice Chancellor's incompetence has severely undermined the university's operations and reputation.

Recent developments at the university have only underlined the mounting tensions, with student organisations challenging the current administration's authority and calling into question the leadership's ability to effectively manage the institution.

The university now finds itself at a critical juncture, with mounting pressure from both student groups and political representatives demanding immediate administrative intervention and leadership changes.