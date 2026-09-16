Meghalaya MP James Sangma nominated as special invitee to panel examining FCRA Amendment Bill

Meghalaya Rajya Sabha MP James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma has been nominated as a special invitee to the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat informed Sangma of his nomination through an official communication.

Sangma, a National People’s Party (NPP) leader, represents Meghalaya in the Rajya Sabha. His current term began on June 22, 2026.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed examination. The committee comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed chairperson of the committee with effect from September 2.

The panel has been tasked with examining the proposed legislation and submitting its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament in 2026.

The committee's first sitting is scheduled for September 18 at 2.30 pm in Committee Room No. 2 of EPHA in New Delhi. Representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are expected to brief the committee on the proposed amendments during the meeting.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) framework governs the receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions by eligible individuals, associations and organisations in India, with the Ministry of Home Affairs responsible for administering the regime.

The committee will scrutinise the proposed amendments before submitting its report to the Lok Sabha. As a special invitee, Sangma will participate in the committee's deliberations on the proposed legislation.