Meghalaya MP James Sangma to take up anganwadi workers’ wage demand with Centre

Rajya Sabha MP James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma on Friday assured anganwadi cooks and helpers in Meghalaya that he would take up their demand for higher wages with the Union government.

Sangma gave the assurance after meeting a delegation of anganwadi cooks and helpers who highlighted their grievances over low remuneration and sought an upward revision of their wages.

“They have brought their concerns regarding the remuneration being paid and how it is not enough and that there should be a revision,” Sangma told reporters after the meeting.

The MP said he would raise the matter with the Centre to draw attention to the financial difficulties faced by the workers and seek a resolution to their demands.

“As an MP from Meghalaya, I will take up their concerns with the Government of India so that their concerns are addressed, and the government is made aware of the difficulties and challenges they are facing,” he said.

“I will impress upon and request the Government of India to heed their demands so that there can be some kind of resolution,” he added.

The delegation sought Sangma’s intervention for better remuneration, pointing to the role anganwadi cooks and helpers play in the functioning of anganwadi centres.