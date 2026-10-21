Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya James P. K. Sangma has urged Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar to register an FIR and investigate the alleged racial harassment of a youth from Tripura in a viral video involving content creator Amir Shokeen.

In a letter dated October 20, Sangma said the video allegedly showed Shokeen mocking the youth as “Chinese” and making derogatory remarks about his identity and appearance as a person from the Northeast.

Sangma said that if the allegations were established, the incident could not be dismissed as humour or content creation, but would amount to racial abuse that undermines the dignity of people from the Northeast.

“This is not an isolated incident,” the MP wrote, expressing concern that people from the region continue to face racial slurs, stereotyping and harassment in Delhi and other cities.

Referring to the death of Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun in December 2025, Sangma said the case highlighted how racial abuse could escalate into serious violence. Chakma and his brother were reportedly subjected to racial slurs before the attack.

The MP also pointed to the establishment of the Special Police Unit for the North Eastern Region (SPUNER) in 2014, saying the unit was created to safeguard people from the Northeast, including in cases involving racial discrimination.

Sangma requested the police commissioner to direct the concerned police station or the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, in coordination with SPUNER, to examine the video and related social media content and register an FIR if the facts disclosed a cognisable offence.

He cited provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 196, which deals with promoting enmity between groups on specified grounds, and Section 352, concerning intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, along with any other applicable provisions.

The letter forms part of a series of calls from political representatives in the Northeast for an investigation into the alleged harassment and accountability under the law.

