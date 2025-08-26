Meghalaya Cabinet reviews MPSC reforms report, recommends key changes

The Meghalaya Cabinet, on August 26, reviewed the Report of the MPSC Reforms Committee, 2025, which lays out short, medium and long-term initiatives to make the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) more transparent and efficient.

The short-term measures proposed include formation of multiple interview boards to speed up interviews, clear interview protocols, conflict-of-interest checks such as recusal of board members with relatives in the process, declaration of assets and liabilities by the Chairman and members, annual calendars and reports, and the establishment of a grievance cell.

Other recommendations include keeping candidate roll numbers unchanged during recruitment, disclosure of interview marks and candidate scores, strict confidentiality of question papers, no changes to recruitment once initiated, publishing candidate-to-vacancy ratios, release of answer keys with a defined challenge window, and addressing corruption and vigilance issues under the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act, 2014.

Medium- and long-term measures cover shifting to computer-based tests, strengthening MPSC cells in Jowai and Tura, combining exams with similar qualifications to reduce delays, and extending the use of optional papers beyond the MCS and MPS exams.

The Cabinet also suggested installing CCTV cameras and recording all interviews to ensure transparency. The full report will be made public.