Meghalaya MSMEs sign export MoUs with global buyers at Shillong meet

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from Meghalaya have secured business linkages with international buyers, with some signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for supplying products to overseas markets at the second edition of the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM 2.0) in Shillong.

The two-day event, organised by the Meghalaya government’s Department of Commerce and Industries, brought together more than 300 entrepreneurs from all 12 districts of the state and 32 domestic and international buyers at the State Convention Centre.

The meet provided local businesses an opportunity to discuss product requirements, understand overseas market demand and explore potential supply agreements with buyers from different countries.

Some participating enterprises moved beyond preliminary discussions to sign MoUs for supplying their products to international markets, opening up potential export opportunities for businesses operating in the state.

The initiative aims to help Meghalaya’s MSMEs expand beyond local markets by facilitating direct engagement with domestic and overseas buyers. It also seeks to improve their understanding of market requirements and establish business partnerships that could support future exports.

The development comes as the state looks to widen market access for locally produced goods and create opportunities for small businesses to reach buyers beyond the Northeast.