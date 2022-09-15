The Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma on Thursday urged the Meghalaya government to release the rehabilitation package to surrendered cadres of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) and other outfits.

Taking part in the autumn assembly for short duration discussion, Sangma said, “I was once confronted by the aggrieved members of the then GNLA who had agreed to accept the offer of the government, to withdraw themselves from the then terror organization and be a part of the government’s rehabilitation package wherein they were advised and encouraged to take advantage of the government’s policy and schemes and assimilate themselves with the national mainstream and be part of the growth story of the state and contribute effectively.”

He also said there was a programme initiated by the state government in addition to the rehabilitation package which was offered based on the tripartite agreement by the Government of India, state government and the then ANVC.

However, a separate programme was made by the state government in order to reach out to all those youths who were members of the militant organizations, including the GNLA.

“I was made to understand that quite a number of these surrendered cadres who agreed to come and be part of this programme had not received the kind of support that was expected,” Sangma said adding “I would like the government to look, review and ensure that whatever is required to be completed in regards to completion of this whole package to the members of the different outfits must be completed.”