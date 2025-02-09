The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has indicated that it will require more time to complete the probe into the alleged multi-crore scam involving the construction of the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura road. The CID took over the investigation following an order from Meghalaya's Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang.

The decision to hand over the investigation came after a case was filed against nine individuals, including contractors, senior government engineers, and corporate officials, who are accused of misappropriating funds allocated for the project.

According to media reports, the investigation bureau is currently looking into the matter.

The decision to hand over the investigation came after a case was filed against nine individuals, including contractors, senior government engineers, and corporate officials, who are accused of misappropriating funds allocated for the project.

The project, which has been pending for years, was revised to a cost of Rs 2,366.77 crore after multiple revisions, with an original completion deadline set for 2014.

The case was filed by the Chief Engineer of the PWD (Roads) in September 2024, following instructions from the state government.