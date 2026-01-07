Meghalaya murder case to feature in crime docu-series 'Honeymoon Se Hatya'

A crime documentary series exploring cases where wives murdered their husbands will begin streaming on January 9, with a particular focus on the Meghalaya honeymoon murder involving Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam.

The series, titled 'Honeymoon Se Hatya', centres on the Meghalaya case before examining four other prominent murders that captured national attention: the Meerut blue drum case, the Bhiwani influencer case, the Mumbai tile case from Nalasopara, and the Delhi electric shock case.

The documentary seeks to explore the circumstances and motivations behind these crimes, moving beyond surface-level reporting to examine the underlying pressures within marriages that led to violence.

Kaveri Das, Chief Channel Officer at &TV and Business Head Hindi for the OTT platform, said the series represents an expansion into emotionally complex storytelling. She noted that understanding marital pressures has become increasingly important in today's social landscape.

"These stories highlight the fractures that often go unnoticed until it's too late," Das said, adding that the series aims to provoke conversations about relationships, power dynamics, and conflicts within homes.

The documentary promises a realistic approach marked by emotional depth, with insights intended to resonate beyond the viewing experience.

The series will be available on the OTT platform from January 9.