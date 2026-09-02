Meghalaya, Nagaland among eight new stops as HYBE India expands nationwide talent hunt

Meghalaya and Nagaland are among eight new destinations added to HYBE India’s nationwide search for young female performers, as the South Korean entertainment company expands its audition drive following a strong response to its first round.

HYBE India announced the expansion on September 2 under its “HYBE India Audition: Final Call” initiative, which is looking for talent in vocals, rap, dance, acting and modelling for potential training and development within its global artist ecosystem.

The latest round will take the on-ground auditions to Lucknow, Dimapur, Kohima, Shillong, Jaipur, Indore, Goa and Kochi.

Online applications opened today and will remain open until October 31. Those interested in attending an on-ground audition must register through HYBE India’s official audition platform and select their preferred city. Shortlisted applicants will subsequently receive information about the venue from the company’s casting partners.

The expansion follows the first round of auditions, which attracted applications from all 28 states and six Union Territories in India, as well as members of the Indian diaspora.

Damien Woochang Lee, CEO of HYBE India, said the first round of auditions showcased the depth of talent and ambition across the country. “We have received applications from a remarkable range of regions and backgrounds,” he said, adding that this had reinforced HYBE’s belief that “there is still significant talent to be discovered”.

Through the ‘HYBE INDIA Audition: Final Call’, the company is expanding its search for aspiring artists across India. Lee said the aim was to “discover, nurture and develop talent” with the potential to represent the country on a global stage.

HYBE India said the first phase received applications from more than 1,650 cities across 116 countries, highlighting the scale of interest in the talent search.

The company will accept applications through multiple channels, including online submissions, academies and educational institutes, WhatsApp and its network of casting partners.

With the latest round, HYBE India aims to widen its reach and identify performers who could be developed for an international audience.