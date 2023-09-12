In an unusual incident, a person claimed to have found ‘nails’ inside the medicines prescribed to her daughter, prescribed from a government hospital at Pomlum Primary Health Center (PHC), East Khasi Hills District.

The incident took place on Saturday, September 9, when the mother of the 12-year-old girl went to Pomlum Primary Health Center (PHC), a rural government healthcare facility in the East Khasi Hills district, 14 kilometers from Shillong. There, she received the prescribed medications. The woman alleged that she found nails inside two of the endorsed amoxicillin tablets out of a strip of 10 capsules given by the PHC.

She notified the PHC officials immediately and urged them to take action against those who were responsible for this shocking oversight.

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In response to the complaint, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh quickly constituted a medical team that promptly arrived at the PHC to verify and investigate the situation, led by senior specialists and a departmental drugs inspector.

After assessment, the minister said the nail was really bigger than the capsule itself, thus raising questions about the veracity of the complaint.

She added that all medicines from other facilities were thoroughly examined for complaints of a similar nature, but none were found.