Meghalaya name 18-member squad for U-20 national championship

Meghalaya have announced an 18-member squad for the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship 2026, to be held in Narainpur. The side will be coached by experienced youth coach Jeffrey Warlarpih.

Placed in Group A, Meghalaya will compete against Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand in a five-team pool. The campaign begins against Bihar on May 9, followed by fixtures against Jharkhand (May 11), Andhra Pradesh (May 13) and Rajasthan (May 17).

The team enters the tournament on the back of steady progress in recent editions. Meghalaya reached the semi-finals last year after exiting at the group stage in 2024, and will aim to build on that improvement.

A send-off programme was organised by the Meghalaya Football Association earlier on May 4. General Secretary Sunesh Syiem and Vice-President Cliff Nongrum addressed the players, along with senior members Dipshon L Nongbri and Freddy Kharpran.

Squad:

Goalkeepers — Jovialstar L Lyngkhoi, Kangkam G Momin

Defenders — Bipiush G Marak, Damitre Kynjing, Imeral Jana, Pynshailang L Nonglait, Shemkupar Massar, Defender Sylliang

Midfielders — Phermanbha Lyngdoh, Sholinstar Syngkli, Gerald Ebenezer Kharbyngar, Menangpyndap Khongjee, Dawansalanmi Malang

Forwards — Mebanlamlynti Masharing, Alex Manar, Ryan Gibbs Kharnaior, Samborlang Langte, Banganson Nongphlang