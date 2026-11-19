Meghalaya has been featured in the BBC’s list of 20 Best Places to Travel in 2027, making it the only Indian destination on the list, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The recognition highlights the state’s community-based tourism model, which combines homestays, indigenous traditions, nature-based experiences and sustainable tourism.

In a post on X, Sangma said the recognition was a testament to Meghalaya’s natural beauty, culture, heritage and unique experiences, adding that the state was ready to welcome visitors from across the world.

The BBC feature highlights Meghalaya’s living root bridges, sacred forests and indigenous communities that have preserved traditional practices while living in harmony with nature. It also mentions the state’s efforts to create or upgrade 1,000 homestays ahead of the 39th National Games in March 2027, aimed at expanding accommodation and ensuring tourism benefits local communities.

Among the attractions featured are the UNESCO-recognised Nokrek Biosphere Reserve, the sacred groves of Mawphlang, Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival and the traditional mountain cuisine and rock music culture of the state.

The feature also highlights the 1,000-year-old Lyrnai black pottery tradition and the trek to Nongriat’s iconic double-decker living root bridge, created over generations by Khasi communities by guiding the roots of rubber fig trees across streams and gorges.

Visitors can also experience guided nature walks, traditional weaving, handicrafts and food tourism rooted in local agricultural produce and foraging traditions, including Lakadong turmeric.

The recognition comes as Meghalaya continues to promote community-led tourism while expanding its tourism infrastructure, offering visitors opportunities to explore its landscape, cultural heritage and indigenous traditions.