Meghalaya names 15-member squad for senior women’s T20 trophy

Meghalaya has finalised its 15-member squad for the upcoming BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy (Plate Group), with all-rounder Debasmita Dutta appointed captain and Daiaka E Warjri named vice-captain.

The team will compete in Agartala, where the tournament begins on October 8. Meghalaya will be up against other developing cricket states from the North East, including Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. Only the top two sides from the group stage will progress to the plate final.

Significantly, the Meghalaya Cricket Association has kept its coaching and support staff entirely homegrown. Mackie D Blah takes charge as head coach, reflecting the state’s focus on building cricket expertise from within.

Preparations for the tournament will include a training camp at Nongkhrah, Nongpoh, scheduled from September 21 to October 5. Players and staff are set to report on September 20. Those from Khasi-Jaintia Hills will assemble in Shillong before traveling together, while cricketers from Garo Hills will head directly to Nongpoh.

Meghalaya squad:

Luiza Tamang, Daiaka E Warjri (VC), Shruti Kr Ray, Indariakor Kharwanniang, Debasmita Dutta (C), Ruby Chettri, Solina Jaba, Ajima A Sangma, Sandria K Momin, Monica L Phawa (WK), Riticia Nongbet, Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Janka Marak (WK), Monycable Marbaniang, Ankita Sharma.