Meghalaya names 32-member squad for 2025-26 domestic Cricket season

Gearing up for the season ahead, the Meghalaya Cricket Association has shortlisted a pool of 32 senior men's team players for the 2025-26 BCCI domestic cricket season.

The senior men's selection committee compiled the list after considering the players' performances in recent selection trial matches, as well as their achievements during the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons.

The Meghalaya team will be supplemented by three guest professional players. The selectors also made a standby selection of Bipin Kumar Ray in case Adarsh Joshi does not receive clearance from the BCCI for his bowling action.

The MCA will conduct the final selection-cum-preparatory camps in the first week of September, and the shortlisted players have been advised to diligently carry on with their training and practice in the interim, a notice signed by MCA Honorary Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni stated.

For the senior men's team, the season will open with the first-class Ranji Trophy from October 15, followed by the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from November 26 and the one-day Vijay Hazare Trophy from December 24.

Shortlisted players: Anish Charak, Bijon Dey, Adarsh Joshi (standby Bipin Kumar Ray), Agreas Chamcham A Sangma, Arpit Bhatewara, Bibek Poudel, Kishan Lyngdoh, Swarajeet Das, Akash K Chaudhary, Himan C Phukan, Swastic Chettri, Yogesh Tiwari, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Chengkam Sangma, Ram Gurung, Arien B Sangma, Mewada Shylla, Arbin Singh, Badonnam John Mylliemngap, Kush Agarwal, Abhishek Gupta, Aaron AR Nongrum, Rohit Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Aryan Borah, Tarique A Siddique, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Riboklang Hynniewta, Dippu Sangma, Lerry G Sangma, Rahul Shah, Sengsrang K Sangma