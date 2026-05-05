Meghalaya names Chocolate Mahseer as its state fish, with eye on conservation

Meghalaya has officially designated the Chocolate Mahseer (Neolissochilus hexagonolepis) as its state fish, filling a gap that had long set the northeastern state apart from much of the rest of the country.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on May 5, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who announced the move on social media.

The fish, which is native to Meghalaya, is known locally as Khasaw in Khasi and Na-rang in Garo — names that reflect its deep roots in the state's culture and ecology.

"Our state does not have an officially designated state fish, unlike many other parts of the country," Sangma said, adding that the choice was made "with a strong focus on conservation, to protect and promote this indigenous species."

The Chocolate Mahseer is a freshwater fish found in the fast-flowing rivers and streams of the northeastern Himalayas. It is prized by anglers and is considered an indicator of healthy river ecosystems. However, overfishing, habitat loss and poor water quality have put the species under increasing pressure in recent decades.

By giving it state fish status, the government hopes to draw greater attention to its conservation and encourage efforts to protect the rivers and streams it inhabits.