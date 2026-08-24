Meghalaya names nodal officers to ease Assam-bound travel amid border stalemate

Meghalaya Police has designated nodal officers in Meghalaya and Assam to coordinate the movement of vehicles and people between the two states amid a stalemate affecting transportation along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

According to an order issued by the Office of the Additional Director General of Police (SB), Meghalaya, Shillong, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security) B. Nongsiej, MPS, has been appointed as the nodal officer for Meghalaya. He will coordinate with all districts in the state as well as his Assam counterparts.

The order directs authorities to share details of vehicles stranded in Assam and Meghalaya with the Meghalaya Special Branch Control Room. The information will then be passed on to the concerned district Superintendent of Police or police control room so that necessary assistance or escorts can be arranged.

Superintendents of Police across Meghalaya have also been asked to coordinate with Assam Police whenever police escorts are required for vehicles and people travelling towards Assam.

Rajendra Ojah, SP (Zonal), Assam, has been designated as Assam's nodal officer for the coordination. The Meghalaya and Assam control rooms will also remain in contact to facilitate assistance and movement between the two states.

The designated officers are required to coordinate with Assam Police and immediately alert the concerned Meghalaya district police chief whenever escorts are needed for vehicles entering Meghalaya from Assam.

The order takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further directions.