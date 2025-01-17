The Meghalaya Cricket Association has named its squad of players for the last two remaining Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches, which will be played against Odisha and Mumbai.

The Ranji Trophy had taken a break in November and the BCCI domestic season then switched to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 tournament and Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament. With these completed, the Ranji Trophy is set to resume on January 23.

Meghalaya will first host Odisha in Shillong on that date before the last match of the season against Mumbai from January 30 in Mumbai.

For these two matches the three guest professional players - Ajay Duhan, Sumit Kumar and Anirudh B - have been brought back into the squad; Meghalaya had chosen only domiciled players for the SMAT and Vijay Hazare tournaments.

The selected players will report at the Majestic Hotel in Shillong on 18 January and practice will begin the following day at the MCA Ground in Polo.

Meghalaya squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Matches 6 & 7: Aryan Borah, Akash Kumar Choudhary (C), Anish Charak, Arpit Bhatewara (WK), Bamanbha Shangpliang, Bijon Dey, Dippu Sangma (VC), Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Pringsang Sangma, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Nishanta Chakraborty, Md Nafees Siddique, Ajay Duhan (BCCI approved guest player), Sumit Kumar (BCCI approved guest player), Anirudh B (BCCI approved guest player)

Standbys: Arien B Sangma, Chengkam Sangma, Riboklang Hynniewta, Lerry G Sangma, Himan Phukan

Support staff: Prabhakar Bairgond (Head Coach), Moisten Ch Marak (Assistant Coach), Surojit Biswas (Physio), Vikash Singh Chauhan (Trainer), Dister Marbaniang (Manager)