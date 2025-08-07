Meghalaya: Nangkiew Irat storm back in rain-soaked thriller to win SPL 2025 opener 3-1

The Shillong Premier League 2025 got off to a sensational start with Nangkiew Irat having to draw on all their determination to come from a goal down to beat Nongrim Hills 3-1 in an exciting opening match to the new season.

Caldolan Kharmawphlang (13') gave Nongrim Hills the lead after he was alert to a chance that came from a corner.

However, Nangkiew Irat, who were in the Top 4 last season, managed to equalise before half time following an own goal in the 41st minute. They then scored twice in the second half in the space of a couple of minutes through Jefferson Pakyntein (60') and Himanshu Patil (62').

A beautiful cross from the right flank should have been met by Himanshu's header, but it beat the new Nangkiew Irat signing and, unfortunately for Nongrim Hills, was put into the net by an unintentional touch from captain Bankit Nongrum.

That ensured that the match was even at the break, and Nangkiew Irat appeared to be the stronger team in the second half, at least at the beginning, when they looked exceedingly threatening. Jefferson, one of the bright young talents to have emerged from SPL 2024, headed Nangkiew Irat into the lead after a free-kick was punched by the goalkeeper to him. Then, after a defensive mistake, Nangkiew Irat were handed a golden chance for a third goal, with Himanshu powering the ball into the back of the net from close range.

The match was played in heavy rain for most of the 90 minutes, which only added to the drama on the pitch. Before kick-off, the players and officials were greeted by senior members of the Shillong Sports Association, the organisers of the SPL, led by SSA President Banteidor Lyngdoh MLA.

The action will continue today with the second fixture to be played between Sawmer and SPL 2024 runners-up Mawlai at 5:30 pm.