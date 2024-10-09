A symposium at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong on October 9 drew attention to nanotechnology's expanding influence across scientific disciplines. The event, organised by NEHU's Department of Nanotechnology, attracted over 250 delegates from around India.

Dr LR Singh, head of the nanotechnology department, emphasized the technology's interdisciplinary nature in his opening remarks. Chief guest Prof SR Joshi, Dean of NEHU's R&D Cell, stressed the importance of educating students about nanotechnology's benefits and shifting public perceptions.

"Nanotechnology has become indispensable in every aspect of science and technology," said Prof Md Iftekhar Hussain, Dean of NEHU's School of Technology. He noted its presence in everyday devices like laptops and mobile phones.

The symposium featured talks from academic and industry experts. Prof. Ghanashyam Bez explored nanotechnology's role in materials science and energy solutions. Dr T Sanjoy Singh discussed nanobiotechnology's impact on drug delivery systems.

Dr Adarsha T S of Nano Agri Services and R&D Adventz Pvt. Ltd. provided industry perspectives, while Prof Yogendra K. Mishra from the University of Southern Denmark offered insights into global nanotech research.

Dr Davidson Pyngrope showcased NEHU's advanced nanotech facilities and encouraged students to consider pursuing graduate studies in the field. The event highlighted nanotechnology's growing significance and its potential to drive innovation across multiple sectors.