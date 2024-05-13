The National Center for Vector-Borne Disease Control, in collaboration with the Office of the District Malaria Officer, Ampati, organized a distribution drive for Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in Kumligaon, South West Garo Hills district, on May 13.

The distribution event was held at the designated venue in Kumligaon, marking a significant step in the ongoing fight against vector-borne diseases which are on a rise in the region.

The event saw a huge participation from local residents and health officials who gathered at the venue to receive their LLINs. The huge turnout lays emphasis on the importance of community involvement in disease prevention efforts.

Meanwhile, the initiative taken by the National Center for Vector-Borne Disease Control showcases the commitment of both governmental and non-governmental organizations who aim to promote public health and reduce the burden of malaria in the community.

The Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) are a crucial tool in preventing the transmission of malaria, particularly in areas where mosquito-borne illnesses pose a significant health threat.