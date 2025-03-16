The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya, situated in Shohra, successfully hosted a three five-day program sponsored by MSME from March 10 to March 14, 2025.





The program was inaugurated by Chief Guest Satinder K. Bhalla (Deputy Director General, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications) and Guest of Honour Bijit Goswami (Executive Director, Tech-Operation & Maintenance, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited), under the leadership of Director Prof. Pinakeswar Mahanta .



The program focused on three key topics: 1. Advanced Management Development program - Data Science and AI for Management Development, 2. ESDP -Awareness cum Training in Solid Waste Management—Path to Entrepreneurship and Skill Development for Women in Northeast India, and 3. AESDP - 3D Modeling and 3D Printing.

Expert speakers from IIT, IIM, NIFT, NEHU, and leading industry associates delivered insightful lectures, attracting professionals from across the country.



The program concluded with a valedictory session, where Prof. Sreedeep S. delivered the closing remarks, marking the successful completion of the workshop. NIT Meghalaya extends its gratitude to MSME, esteemed speakers, and participants for their contributions to this impactful initiative.