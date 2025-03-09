A total of 143 cases were settled during the National Lok Adalat held across Meghalaya, with settlements amounting to Rs 75,18,326.

The event, organised by the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) under the guidance of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and the supervision of Justice H.S. Thangkhiew, aimed at expediting justice and reducing the burden on courts.

A total of 1,065 cases were taken up, including 737 pre-litigation disputes and 328 pending cases. The Lok Adalat, held under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), provided a platform for swift resolution through mutual settlement.

Lok Adalats serve as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, ensuring quicker and cost-effective settlements without prolonged legal proceedings. Authorities emphasised the importance of such initiatives in promoting access to justice for all.