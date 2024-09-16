The Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority successfully conducted the National Lok Adalat on September 14, across all districts of the state.

The event, organised under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), aimed to provide swift justice and reduce the backlog of cases in the judicial system.

During the one-day event, a total of 1,185 cases were taken up for settlement, including 776 pre-litigation cases and 409 pending cases.

Of these, 292 cases were successfully resolved, resulting in a total settlement amount of Rs 1,50,43,766 (One crore fifty lakhs forty-three thousand seven hundred and sixty-six rupees).