As the National People’s Party (NPP) is all set to contest the upcoming Gambegre bypolls, party leader and Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma has asserted that the party will emerge victorious.

The NPP leader assured that the party will gain significant number of votes despite facing a huge loss in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.

He further exalted the party's success stating that it started with a few MLAs and went on to make their own government at the apex, according to media reports.

It may be mentioned that the selection process for the upcoming Gambegre Assembly seat bypolls reportedly concluded with sources indicating that a high-profile candidate was chosen. Insiders suggested that Mehtab Chandee, wife of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, emerged as the party's likely nominee.

According to media reports, the party will hold another round of discussions before announcing the candidate’s name.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on June 29, had asserted that the decision to finalise a contender for the upcoming Gambegre bypolls has not created any differences within his family and the National People’s Party. A total of 8 names were finalised, as per reports.