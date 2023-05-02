National People's Party (NPP) chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, on May 2 expressed confidence in the upcoming MLA election for the Sohiong constituency.

"We are campaigning quite hard in the Sohiong area and we are confident we will get a very good response at the grassroots level. Many leaders from different political parties have seen the government and the fact that the National People's Party is leading the government," he said while speaking to the media.

The Sohiong constituency is set to go to the polls on May 10, 2023, and the seat is currently held by Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, who won the 2018 election with a margin of over 600 votes.

"The fact that the national people's Party is leading the government. There is a sense of strong confidence among the people of Sohiong that they should be with a party that is leading the government so that the Sohiong constituency can get maximum benefit from the development aspect therefore keeping these factors in mind we can see that the response is very good and we are confident," Sangma said.

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