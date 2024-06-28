Days after reports surfaced that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife, Mehtab Chandee is among the top contenders for the upcoming Gambegre bypolls, the National People’s Party (NPP), on June 27 shortlisted four names, among which one will be finalised as the party's candidate for the upcoming polls.

According to media reports, members of the NPP held a meeting wherein four names were shortlisted. The name of the final contender is likely to be revealed next week.

After suffering a heavy loss in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the National People’s Party (NPP) is actively gearing up for the upcoming Gambegre bypolls with the party leaders assessing the names of potential candidates.

As per media reports, the ruling Meghalaya party has more than 10 potential names, including that of CM Sangma’s wife Mehtab Chandee, sister Agatha Sangma and brother James PK Sangma, in its list for the polls.