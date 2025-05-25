Umiam Lake is hosting one of the country’s premier sailing competitions as the 3rd North East Regatta officially begins today. The six-day event, running until May 29, brings together 79 sailors from nine sailing clubs nationwide, solidifying Meghalaya’s position on India’s competitive sailing map.

Organised by the Umiam Sailing Club in collaboration with the Yachting Association of India, and supported by the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, the regatta features five classes of boats: Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, 420, and 29er. The inclusion of technically demanding double-handed boats such as the 420 and 29er marks a significant step forward for the region’s sailing standards.

This year’s regatta places a strong emphasis on youth participation and team dynamics, encouraging emerging talent and promoting water sports culture in the Northeast. The event also aligns with Meghalaya’s broader tourism goals—developing Umiam Lake into a national hub for watersports and adventure tourism.

Races will be held at the Water Sports Complex, offering both high-stakes competition and scenic views for spectators. Organisers anticipate a vibrant turnout and hope the regatta will inspire increased interest in sailing across the region.