The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) in Shillong joined nationwide celebrations of National Statistics Day, collaborating with St Anthony's College for an event at the college auditorium on June 29.

The theme for this year's celebration, "Use of Data for Decision Making," highlighted the crucial role of statistics in policy formulation and socio-economic planning.

Prof SK Jha from North Eastern Hill University's Statistics Department emphasised the importance of organizing raw data into useful databases for informed decision-making. He provided examples of data collection and analysis techniques.

St. Anthony's College Principal, Fr. Arcadius Puwein, acknowledged NSSO's role in data collection and praised Prof PC Mahalanobis' contributions to large-scale survey methodologies.

N. Mohondas Singh, Director of NSSO's Regional Office in Shillong, spoke about Mahalanobis' life and stressed that data-driven decisions reduce risks and biases while promoting accountability and transparency.

The event featured presentations by Prof Strong P Marbaniang from St Anthony's College and Prof DM Syiem from Shillong College on the importance of data in decision-making. A quiz competition for local college students was also held.

Officials from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics Meghalaya and NSSO attended the function.

National Statistics Day, celebrated annually on June 29, marks the birth anniversary of Prof PC Mahalanobis, known as the "Father of the Indian Statistical System." The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of statistics in national development, particularly among younger generations.