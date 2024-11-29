The Meghalaya government inked a pact with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 28, aiming to establish a skill building programme for the youth of the state in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

The collaboration aims the enhancement of employability and self-employment opportunities, NSE said in a statement.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the exchange with the support of the Education Department, Meghalaya Government will implement the program to increase awareness, build skills and competencies in the BFSI across the state.

On the collaboration, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, "As India cements its position amongst the world's largest economies and continues its remarkable growth story, the Northeast region stands poised to play a transformative role in this journey. Meghalaya is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation."

He further added, "Our collaboration with the NSE through their Student Skilling Program marks a significant step in empowering Meghalaya's youth in the BFSI sectors. By equipping our youth with financial knowledge and skills, we are investing in both their future and Meghalaya's prosperity."

The programme aims to empower the youth of the state with essential skills and knowledge in the BFSI sector, bridging the skill gap and enhancing their employment opportunities for the future.

"With financial literacy at the heart of NSE's mission, we aim to transform young people from job seekers into job creators," Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO at NSE said.