A day after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote to centre, the Union Ministry of Education, has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to reschedule the CUET entrance test for Meghalaya students who were allotted centres outside the state, said state Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma on June 15.

Many students from the state were scheduled to take the CUET examination in centres in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam and other parts of the country.

''The Union Ministry of Education has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to reschedule the CUET entrance test for Meghalaya students who have missed the examination but will be given another opportunity to write the entrance examination,'' the Minister added.

He also informed that the state government has requested the government to set up more CUET centres in Meghalaya.

“The government took up the matter with the Education Ministry after Meghalaya students were allocated CUET centres in other states. The students were issued admit cards on June 14, and the exam was slated for June 16, giving the students a short time to make necessary travel arrangements. Hence, we took up the matter with the centre, and the response has been positive,” he said.

Rakkam also asked the students to be patient and wait for the new scheduled examination date.

Notably, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on June 14 had written to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to make alternative arrangements for students from the state appearing in the CUET as they have been allotted examination centres in faraway places.