The 10-day long National Cadet Corps (NCC) nation building camp successfully ended in Meghalaya's capital Shillong on December 16.

The closing ceremony saw cultural performances by NCC cadets held at North Eastern Hill University in Shillong on December 15.

Cultural performances by NCC cadets

NEHU professor Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice Chancellor NEHU was the chief guest for the event held on December 15.

Lt Gen Sanjay Malik, an ex NCC cadet and chief guest for the event attended the closing ceremony and enjoy the cultural odyssey performed by the cadets. At the end of the programme, the achievers were awarded by the chief guest.

Lt Gen Sanjay Malik was the chief guest for the event

Lt Gen Sanjay Malik while addressing the cadets said that the camp is a great way to learn amazing life and leadership lessons which gives a platform for the young cadets to create wonderful moments and create lifelong friendship bonds.

NCC achievers being awarded

This Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bhrat camp was organised at Shillong by NCC Directorate North Eastern Region (NER), bringing together 600 NCC cadets (Boys & Girls) of 9 States (Seven States of Northeastern India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh).

The EBSB camp saw the youngsters participating in various cultural events, visit various places in Meghalaya, attending several motivational speeches and guest lectures and also participating in various competitions.

Also read: Meghalaya: NCC holds nation building camp at NEHU in Shillong